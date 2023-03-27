Why Is Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) Stock Up 14% Today?

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) stock is climbing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the drug company.
Investors searching for the reason why COEP stock is up today won’t find much news. The company hasn’t put out a press release or filing that explains why its shares are climbing higher on Monday.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading volume is behind today’s gains. As of this writing, more than 1.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of only about 109,000 shares.
Investors will keep in mind that COEP is a penny stock. That comes from its low average trading volume, as well as its market capitalization of $29.07 million, and closing share price of $1.48 on Friday. This means it’s subject to volatility, especially in pre-market trading.
What Is Coeptis Therapeutics?
Coeptis Therapeutics is focused on the development and marketing of pharmaceuticals. That includes both branded and generic drugs. This sees it selling its drugs across both retail and non-retail prescription drug channels.
Coeptis Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and operates out of its headquarters in Wexford, Penn. It went public in late October 2022 through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Bull Horn.
COEP stock is up 13.5% during pre-market trading on Monday!
