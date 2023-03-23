Why Is ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Stock Up 35% Today?

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is taking off on Thursday without any recent news from the biopharmaceutical company.
Instead, it looks like investors can thank heavy pre-market trading for the ZVSA stock’s rise this morning. As of this writing, more than 600,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 354,000 shares.
Investors will want to keep in mind that ZVSA is a penny stock. That’s worth noting, as these are more volatile during pre-market trading. The company’s prior closing price was $1.63 per share, and its market capitalization is $15.015 million.
More About ZVSA Stock
It’s also worth noting that ZVSA stock hasn’t been on the market for very long. The company went public in July 2022 and not through an initial public offering (IPO). Instead, it went through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. for its public debut.
Companies that went public through SPAC mergers have become targets of retail traders over the last year. That’s due to them typically having low values compared to those going public through IPOs. That also means these stocks can see more wild movements than traders might expect.
ZVSA stock is up 35% as of Thursday morning.
