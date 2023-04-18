SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Nuvei (NVEI) Stock Falls Despite Ryan Reynolds’ Investment

NEVI stock is seeing heavy trading on celebrity investment news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 18, 2023, 10:26 am EDT
  • Nuvei (NVEI) stock is slipping after Ryan Reynolds invested in the company.
  • The company did not reveal the amount invested by the Hollywood actor.
  • Instead, Nuvei’s press release focuses on other investments Reynolds has made.
Source: Joyseulay / Shutterstock.com

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) stock is slipping on Tuesday even after announcing Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds invested in the company.

The latest press release announcing the news doesn’t cover how much of an investment Reynolds made in the global payments technology company. Instead, Nuvei focuses on the other investments Reynolds has made in other companies.

For example, Reynolds invested in Mint Mobile, which recently agreed to a $1.3 billion acquisition by T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuvei also highlights Reynolds’ investments in American Aviation Gin and Wrexham Football Club.

Reynolds had the following to say about his recent investment in NVEI stock:

“I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive. The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do.”

What to Know About NVEI Stock

Nuvei is a company that manages a payments platform present in more than 50 countries. The company was founded in 2003 and operates out of Montreal, Canada. The company went public in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO). This has it listed on both the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

NVEI stock is seeing strong trading today as some 718,000 shares change hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 336,00 shares. Even so, the stock is down 1.2% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

