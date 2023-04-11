Solana Price Predictions: How High Will This Rally Take the SOL Crypto?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are catching the eyes of crypto investors on Tuesday alongside recent rallies.
The crypto market is seeing a rally today with several leaders in the space watching the value of their tokens increase. That includes Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is heading higher after climbing above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022.
Another crypto that’s rallying today is Ethereum (ETH-USD). It’s another top player in the space and is preparing for its Shapella upgrade this week. That will unlock some $34 billion of staked ether for investors.
All of this news is pulling other cryptos, such as SOL, higher today. It also has traders wondering if the rally will continue to take these cryptos higher. Let’s get into what this could mean for Solana in the coming months below!
Solana Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of SOL is WalletInvestor with its one-year price prediction of $3.236.
- Next, we have CoinPedia and its price estimate range of $22.18 to $36.87 for the crypto in 2023.
- Finally, there’s CryptoNewZ and its 2023 price target range of $20.57 to $48.59 for the token.
To put these Solana price predictions in perspective, the crypto was trading for $23.35 on Tuesday morning. That means there’s still room for gains based on most of these predictions. Also, SOL is up 15.3% over the last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.