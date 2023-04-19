Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, a meme rally, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is soaring more than 55% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are surging over 31% as a meme stock rally continues.
- AKA Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock is gaining more than 30% after announcing preliminary results for Q1 2023.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are rising over 29% with heavy early morning trading.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is increasing more than 24% without any clear news this morning.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are heading over 23% higher after getting a $718 million NASA award.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is climbing more than 21% after falling on direct offering news yesterday.
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) shares are getting an over 18% boost as it bounces back from a dip.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock is jumping close to 18% after beating Q1 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares are up more than 17% after announcing a clinical trial collaboration.
10 Top Losers
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is diving over 29% due to a public stock offering.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are tumbling more than 24% as it also launches a public offering.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is taking an over 23% beating following a major rally yesterday.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are sliding more than 21% after getting a resignation letter from its Chairman.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is retreating over 20% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares are decreasing more than 17% despite a favorable opinion from an international searching authority.
- PARTS ID (NYSEMKT:ID) stock is dropping over 15% on Wednesday morning.
- United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares are falling more than 15% after warning investors it may not be able to continue operations.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is slipping over 15% as its Chief Operating Officer resigns.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% following the recent release of its earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.