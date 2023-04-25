What Is Going on With In8bio (INAB) Stock Today?

In8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors react to a recent rally and additional news from the biotechnology company.
First off, investors will note that shares of INAB stock underwent a massive rally on Monday. That sent shares of the stock 183% higher during normal trading hours. Alongside that was some 168 million shares traded. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 2.8 million shares.
Considering the size of yesterday’s rally, it makes sense that shares of INAB stock would give up some of those gains. However, it’s still holding on with the stock not seeing as much of a dip as expected. That may be due to other news today.
INAB Stock News For Tuesday
An update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely protecting INAB stock from a deeper dip today. The company granted orphan drug designation to INB-400 and INB-410. These are treatments in development for a wide array of malignant glioma.
Getting orphan drug designation is a wing for INAB stock. It grants the company certain benefits, such as tax credits, grants, exemption from some fees, and more.
With today’s news, more than 2.8 million shares of INAB stock have changed hands. The stock is also down 6.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.