Why Is Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Up 6% Today?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the space systems and services company.
There have been no new press releases from the company that explain the stock’s rise today. To go along with that, the company hasn’t made any filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would be behind today’s gains.
In addition to that, traders aren’t seeing heavy trading of LUNR stock today. Instead, only about 455,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
Despite all of this, though, it looks like traders are indeed taking interest in the space company today. LUNR is among the top trending companies on Stocktwits and getting a good bit of chatter over on Twitter, too.
What Is LUNR Stock?
Intuitive Machines is a space systems and services company focused on missions to the moon. This has it developing technologies that would be needed to land on Earth’s largest natural satellite.
Intuitive Machines was founded in 2013 by Stephen Altemus, Kam Ghaffarian and Tim Crain. The company didn’t go public through normal means. Instead, it used a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger for its public debut in February 2023.
LUNR stock is up 6.2% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.