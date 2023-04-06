Dear OCTO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 17

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday as they prepare for a potential catalyst for the company come April 17.
That’s when Eightco, which previously operated as Cryptyde, will release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. This will mark the first time it’s released an earnings report since changing its name and ticker.
In addition to its Q4 earnings, the financial company will also cover results for the full year of 2022. It will also provide investors with its operational update for the year. Eightco doesn’t mention a conference call alongside these results.
OCTO Stock Change
Eightco only went through its name and ticker change earlier this week. Prior to that, the company operated as Cryptyde and traded under the TYDE stock ticker. With this change, Eightco is focusing on its most valuable asset, Forever 8.
Forever 8 is the company’s major subsidiary with expected revenue of $60 million in 2023. With the switch to focusing on Forever 8, Eightco is moving away from its crypto business due to the recent volatility in the market.
Pre-market trading for OCTO stock is starting off strong with some 3.4 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s not a bad way to begin the day considering its daily average trading volume is about 7.3 million shares.
OCTO stock is up 34% in pre-market trading on Thursday!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.