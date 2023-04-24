Why Is National CineMedia (NCMI) Stock Down 9% Today?

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock is sliding on Monday after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange.
That delisting notice is connected to the company’s recent bankruptcy filing last week. National CineMedia filed for bankruptcy as it undergoes a voluntary reorganization of its business.
According to the letter from the Nasdaq Exchange, this has National CineMedia operating as a “public shell” that should no longer be listed. The exchange intends to delist the company’s shares on April 28, 2023.
National CineMedia is filing an appeal to the Nasdaq Exchange in connection to this delisting. The company believes that this appeal should delay the delisting of NCMI stock. It seeks to remain listed as delisting would potentially harm its ability to raise capital, and have other negative affects.
National CineMedia notes that if the Nasdaq Exchange doesn’t give a favorable outcome to its appeal, it’s shares will list elsewhere. The company says its stock would move to the OTC Pink marketplace and continue to trade under the NCMI ticker.
NCMI Stock Movement Today
With today’s news, some 843,000 shares of NCMI stock have changed hands. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 14 million shares. With it comes a 9% drop in NCMI stock during pre-market trading on Monday. However, shares are up 41.6% since the start of the year.
