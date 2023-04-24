Why Is Appreciate Holdings (SFR) Stock Up 27% Today?

Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ:SFR) stock is taking off on Monday despite a lack of news from the proprietary online marketplace operator.
Instead, shares of SFR stock rising today as they continue a rally that started on Friday. This saw the company’s shares jump a massive 219.2% during normal trading hours on Friday. That came as some 12.3 million shares changed hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 479,000 shares.
With that context, shares of SFR stock are continuing to see heavy trading during pre-market trading on Monday. This has some 4.4 million shares of the company’s stock being traded as of this writing.
What to Know About SFR Stock
One thing that traders will want to keep in mind is SFR being a penny stock. This comes from its market capitalization of $72.38 million and share price of $1.50 when markets closed on Friday. That means the company is more susceptible to volatile movement from heavy trading.
Appreciate Holdings was founded in 2007 and went public in November 2022. The company merged with RW National Holdings for its public listing. That means the company’s shares haven’t been publicly listed for long.
SFR stock is up 27.3% in pre-market trading on Monday!
