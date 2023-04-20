Why Is United Insurance (UIHC) Stock Up 35% Today?

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock is taking off on Thursday following news of a memorandum of understanding with American Coastal Insurance Company.
American Coastal Insurance Company is a subsidiary of United Insurance. The memorandum it signed is with the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Rehabilitation and Liquidation (DFS).
The point of this agreement is the transfer of United Property & Casualty Insurance Company’s reinsurance recoveries under shared reinsurance agreements. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company is another of United Insurance’s subsidiaries.
With this agreement, DFS has signed off on the transfer of the reinsurance agreements. That includes the future Allocation Agreement for Hurricane Ian losses. These will be paid to the reinsurers or from the reinsurance intermediary to American Coastal Insurance Company.
How This Affects UIHC Stock
Investors are reacting well to this memorandum news today. This has the company’s stock seeing heavy trading on Thursday morning. As of this writing, more than 2.2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 455,000 shares.
One thing investors will keep in mind is United Insurance’s penny stock status. The company’s market capitalization is only about $71.401 million, and its shares closed out trading on Wednesday at $1.65 each. That means it’s open to volatility with any news.
UIHC stock is up 34.5% during pre-market trading on Thursday.
