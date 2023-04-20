Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are medical updates, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock is rocketing more than 42% after entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Florida Department of Financial Services.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares are soaring over 34% following an update on its acne treatment.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is surging more than 27% alongside a “buy” rating.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are increasing over 22% as it continues a recent rally.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is gaining more than 19% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are climbing over 19% without any direct news this morning.
- MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) stock is rising close to 18% on a positive evaluation of its prostate cancer test.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares are increasing more than 16% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is jumping over 13% after falling yesterday on public offering news.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares are up more than 13% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is plummeting over 38% as its chairman steps down.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are retreating more than 21% following a meme stock rally.
- Genius (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is diving over 18% despite a lack of news.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) shares are taking a more than 16% beating this morning.
- AKA Brands (NYSE:AKA) stock is tumbling almost 14% after rallying yesterday on preliminary earnings.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares are falling over 12% alongside insider selling.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is decreasing more than 12% without any clear news this morning.
- Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) is dropping nearly 10% alongside Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first-quarter earnings report.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock is slipping close to 10% on Thursday morning.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 10%.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.