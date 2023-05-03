SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Cryptos That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000 by 2025

If you are comfortable taking on more risk, explore these top cryptos

By Omor Ibne Ehsan May 24, 2023, 5:37 pm EDT
  • The top cryptos to invest in aren’t necessarily the biggest ones. Here are three lesser-known names that could deliver 10x gains by 2025.
  • Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD): Blistering speed with excellent features, but the lack of decentralization is a big con.
  • Render Token (RNDR-USD): Rising demand for GPU power will likely take this niche project higher by 2025.
  • XRP (XRP-USD): If the stars align, a 10x increase is in the cards.
Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

The top cryptos in terms of market capitalization are unlikely to deliver 10x returns by 2025. That’s mostly because such returns would essentially result in cryptos with trillion-dollar market capitalizations. However, there are still promising projects with the potential to do so. I believe many of the smaller and more speculative names have the potential to turn $1,000 into $10,000 in less than two years. That is, if a new crypto rally occurs following a highly-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving and a slowing of interest rate hikes in the foreseeable future.

Of course, there’s significant speculation involved if you’re going for such high gains. The top cryptos are likely to return ~200% or more if they reach new all-time highs in the next rally with a fraction of the risk that lesser-known cryptos carry. Thus, I’d strongly advise against putting a meaningful amount of money into high-risk, high-reward projects.

Still, if you’re looking to gamble some pocket change, here are the top three cryptos to invest in for disproportionate gains.

AZERO-USD Aleph Zero $1.06
RNDR-USD Render Token $2.67
XRP-USD Ripple/XRP $0.45

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD)

An image of a hand holding a cell phone with several visualizations of digital building blocks floating above it. representing sto platforms
Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) looks like a crypto project that has the ingredients it needs to become the next Solana (SOL-USD) or Avalanche (AVAX-USD). It comes with the usual “Ethereum (ETH-USD)-killer” features such as a high TPS count, low fees, and a lower blockchain finality. But what really piques my interest here is that it also supports IPFS file storage, private transactions, and Substrate integration.

Combining all of these features with the near-instant finality and its claimed 100,000 TPS makes it a very well-rounded blockchain. And as an added plus, it is also peer-reviewed.

However, there is one big con that I would like to point out. Aleph Zero only has 122 validators, which is much lower than Ethereum’s 709,000 on the Beacon chain and Solana’s 3,400 validators. Thus, the centralization here is concerning.

Render Token (RNDR-USD)

An abstract concept image for blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Source: Shutterstock

Render Token (RNDR-USD) looks a little hot at its current price. Thus, I would consider waiting a few weeks before buying it.

However, even from its current price, I believe 10x returns could be in the cards due to the utility of this project. In simple terms, the Render Network buys GPU computing power from individuals worldwide. The project then resells that power in bulk to institutions or individuals that require a lot of computing power. It’s an efficient and environmentally-friendly way to accommodate the growth we’ve been seeing in GPU power demand. But it will require a lot more attention and adoption before the project really takes off.

I first recommended buying RNDR in March at the $1.20 range, before changing my recommendation to a sell in late April at the $2.37 range. It cooled off again, and my last buy recommendation was in the $1.90 range in April. It currently trades at around $2.52, but I believe waiting for an entry point of ~$2 would be the best call. However, if you wish to hold until 2025, now is also a good time.

XRP (XRP-USD)

A concept token for XRP with stacks of tokens in the background. XRP price predictions.
Source: Shutterstock

The last pick here is XRP (XRP-USD) and if you’ve been up-to-date on crypto news, you likely know why. If not, here’s an article I wrote recently on the latest developments regarding XRP.

Naturally, it’s a very risky bet, especially in this environment. And many would also say that a 10x in two years is a very ambitious target, as it already has a $23.6 billion market cap. It’s more on the unlikely side, but if the stars align, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.

First, XRP would have to win its case with the SEC. That should not only let it expand its existing partnerships with many big-name banks, but bring other traditional financial leaders on board. It could also compel many other countries to start considering Ripple’s technology for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Second, if the Bitcoin halving and Fed interest cuts do overlap with this case victory. A potential rally would be massive here.

Small, low-volume cryptos

On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

