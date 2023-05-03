3 Stocks Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Could Skyrocket by Year-End

Whenever a billionaire hedge fund manager speaks, people listen, which is why investors may want to tune into Paul Tudor Jones stock picks. According to a recent CNBC article, the Wall Street living legend believes the Federal Reserve finished raising interest rates. Moving forward, the equities market could grind higher this year. To be sure, the hedge fund manager still that he’s not rampantly bullish because he anticipates a slow grind. Nevertheless, some of the top names within the Paul Tudor Jones portfolio could see significant returns if the underlying prognostication turns out to be accurate.
Aiding matters for Paul Tudor Jones’ recommendations centers on the negative print that dominates business headlines. Most worryingly, the debt ceiling debate continues to see no sign of consensus, posing huge concerns for equities. Also, total consumer debt pushed past the $17 trillion level, indicating significant vulnerability.
Put another way, the Paul Tudor Jones best bets may be ideally positioned. Because so many anticipate the worst, the fading of a crisis may lift shares – perhaps much more so than the billionaire envisions. Below are three ideas from his portfolio to consider.
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|$95.56
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|$106.27
|VMW
|VMware
|$124.72
Phillips 66 (PSX)
One of the most exciting ideas among Paul Tudor Jones stock picks is downstream energy giant Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Specializing in refining and marketing initiatives, Phillips 66 operates where economic rubber meets the road. Therefore, even if Jones is wrong and the economy slips into a deep recession, PSX might perform reasonably well. No matter what, people need to get from point A to point B.
As stated bluntly, Phillips 66 benefits from a captive audience. As a result, PSX ranks among the Paul Tudor Jones inflation stocks to buy. Fortunately, it’s not just cynicism undergirding the narrative. Overall, the downstream player enjoys a solid financial backdrop. In particular, its Altman Z-Score prints 4.15, indicating high stability and low bankruptcy risk.
Right now, PSX ranks as number three in the Paul Tudor Jones portfolio (under Tudor Investment Holdings). It accounts for 0.66% of total holdings, with a market value of $34.59 million. Finally, Wall Street analysts peg PSX as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target lands at $125.63, implying over 32% upside potential.
Camden Property Trust (CPT)
An intriguing but risky idea among Paul Tudor Jones stock picks, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments in the U.S. Probably a typical idea for a billionaire, Camden cuts a cynical profile. Basically, with home prices and now interest rates having ballooned to ridiculous levels, workers are now forced to rent indefinitely.
However, this evil genius idea among Paul Tudor Jones’ recommendations hasn’t panned out so well this year. Since the Jan. opener, CPT dropped nearly 4% in equity value. And in the past 365 days, shares dropped more than 23%. Nevertheless, CPT ranks within the top 50 of the Paul Tudor Jones portfolio. Camden makes up 0.45% of total holdings, amounting to $23.72 million. Keep in mind that Camden’s three-year revenue growth rate pings at 8.3%, ranked better than 79.46% of companies listed as REITs.
Lastly, covering analysts peg CPT as a moderate buy. Their average price target hits $121.80, implying over 14% upside potential.
VMware (VMW)
Probably one of the most contested ideas among Paul Tudor Jones stock picks, VMWare (NYSE:VMW) will more than likely require the billionaire’s broader economic thesis to pan out to build on its momentum. In that regard, the pressure is on. A cloud computing and virtualization technology company, VMWare shows some promise. Since the Jan. opener, shares gained nearly 3% of equity value. In the trailing year, they’re up over 31%.
However, having gained so much, some investors may be looking to offload some exposure. That sentiment might accelerate if we suffer a downturn. Thus, it’s probably vital that Jones’ thesis rings true. Financially, VMWare presents a mixed bag, incurring soft revenue growth and mediocre strength in the balance sheet. However, it’s consistently profitable and may be undervalued against forward earnings.
One of the Paul Tudor Jones best bets, VMW makes up 0.43% of total holdings. Nominally, this translates to $22.42 million. In closing, analysts peg VMW as a consensus hold. Overall, the average price target clocks in at $137.33, implying over 9% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.