EXAS Stock Earnings: Exact Sciences Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Exact Sciences lost 42 cents per share

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 4:24 pm EDT
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Exact Sciences reported a loss per share of 42 cents. That is much better than the analyst estimate for a loss of 75 cents per share.
  • The company reported revenue of $602.45 million.
  • This represents 10.8% positive surprise against the analyst estimate of $543.46 million.
  • You can read the full Exact Sciences press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

