HZNP Stock Alert: Why Is Horizon Therapeutics Plunging Today

The FTC is reportedly planning to block the company's merger

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor May 16, 2023, 9:36 am EDT
  • Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) stock is sinking after the FTC reportedly decided to sue to block its merger with Amgen (AMGN).
  • Investment bank Jefferies recommends buying HZNP stock on weakness if the companies contest the FTC’s lawsuit.
  • Investors should weigh all of the facts before investing.
Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock is sinking 18% this morning. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly attempting to block the drug maker’s proposed merger with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). AMGN is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

The FTC will file a lawsuit as soon as today to block the proposed deal, Bloomberg and Reuters reported. The agency is reportedly concerned that the merger would stymie the launches of new drugs.

Amgen agreed to acquire Horizon in December. At the time, it predicted that the transaction would go through by the end of the current quarter.

HZNP has developed “treatments for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.” Two of its most popular drugs are “thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza and the gout medicine Krystexxa.”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren had warned earlier this year in a statement to the FTC that the merger could cause drug prices to climb.

HZNP Stock: What Investors Should Watch

According to a Bloomberg analyst, the merger would “help fill significant revenue losses at Amgen in the coming years as key products lose patent protection.” Additionally, the deal would be positive for Horizon, since Amgen is skilled at “developing, making and marketing biologic drugs,” the analyst stated.

Investors who are interested in buying HZNP stock on weakness should see whether Amgen and Horizon contest the FTC’s lawsuit. If that does occur, investment bank Jefferies believes that acquiring Horizon’s shares would be a worthwhile investment.

Jefferies also kept a “buy” rating on AMGN in the wake of today’s news.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

