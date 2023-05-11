SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

JD Stock Earnings: JD.com Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 11, 2023, 7:54 am EDT
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

JD (NASDAQ:JD) reported first quarter results for 2023.

  • JD reported earnings per share of 69 cents. That is better than the analyst estimate for EPS of 51 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $35.38 billion.
  • That is better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $34.63 billion.
  • You can read the full JD.com press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

