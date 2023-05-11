MULN Stock Alert: Lawrence Hardge’s Facebook Page Disappears

What happened to Lawrence Hardge’s Facebook page?
After his company, Global EV Technology, partnered with Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) to form Mullen Advanced Energy Operations (MAEO), Hardge regularly posted videos to the social media platform talking about the arrangement and future plans. Hardge’s most notable announcement on Facebook was an “already agreed upon” $10 billion contract with Saudi Arabia.
Hardge said in one of the videos:
“This is not what somebody said or what you heard, this is reality. $10 billion contract with Saudi Arabia. And more to come […] Mullen and Lawrence Hardge are here to assist them. They have countries like Yemen, Israel — all of them have joined in to take this technology and they’re going to produce it in Saudi Arabia. And they’re also paying for a manufacturing plant to come to Michigan.”
MULN Stock: Lawrence Hardge’s Facebook Page Disappears
Evidently, Hardge had previously warned of his departure from Facebook. Per a screenshot from one Twitter user, Hardge stated it was “time to go dark”:
$MULN #MULN he did say taking down FB so nothing we did not know. Hope we hear from press or @Mullen_USA Good luck and don’t get distracted by noises @hardge_law87778 ⚡️🔋💯🔨🔩 pic.twitter.com/ZjtJ0jhkOa
— ChaCha 🏦🔋🏕💦⚡️🚚1️⃣🚗5️⃣⚡️7️⃣🇰🇷🇺🇸🏈🏀🍣 (@chacha72kobe4er) May 11, 2023
Meanwhile, neither Mullen nor MAEO have yet to comment on the alleged $10 billion contract with Saudi Arabia.
On Reddit, some users are saying that Hardge changed his page visibility to “private” instead of deleting it. A search for Hardge’s Facebook URL yields a “This content isn’t available right now” message alongside an explanation that states, “When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.”
Furthermore, a search for Hardge’s name yields no profile with his prior profile picture. Another Facebook page for Hardge is still visible, although it appears that the account has not been used for quite some time. Finally, Hardge’s Twitter account also remains visible, although the last tweet is dated April 5, 2019.
