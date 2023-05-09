Novavax Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest NVAX Job Cuts

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) layoffs are on the way as the vaccine maker revealed plans to cut a large portion of its workforce on Tuesday!
The company revealed that it intends to cut 25% of its global workforce to reduce operating costs. This will also see Novavax consolidate facilities and infrastructure as part of that same effort. This has it expecting a 20% to 25% reduction in R&D and SG&A expenses in 2023.
John Jacobs, president and CEO of Novavax, said the following about the layoffs in a news release.
“Today we outlined significant measures intended to reduce spend, extend our cash runway, and operate more efficiently. Combined with our focus on revenue generation from Nuvaxovid™ and management of our current liabilities, these measures should strengthen our cash position and our potential for the long-term growth and stability of Novavax. Reducing our workforce has been a difficult decision, but we believe it was necessary to better align our infrastructure and scale to the endemic COVID opportunity.”
What’s Behind the Novavax Layoffs?
Novavax is among the companies that increased its spending to ramp up production of Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic. With the pandemic over and demand for vaccine weakening, the company is shedding some of the extra workers it brought in during the last few years.
NVAX stock is up 20.7% as of Tuesday morning. This comes alongside some 3 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 5.7 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.