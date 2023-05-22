Man who called 2022 sell-off warns of huge event

S3 Partners Says Upstart (UPST) Stock Is Primed for a Short Squeeze

UPST stock is up more 85% in the last month, fueling short squeeze rumors

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer May 22, 2023, 5:20 pm EDT
  • S3 Partners recently included Upstart (UPST) as one of 12 most likely short squeeze candidates.
  • UPST stock has been on a tear of late, up more than 85% in the past month on a few mildly promising news items.
  • Upstart’s historic rally continued today, adding 20% to its share price.
In this photo illustration the Upstart (UPST) logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock may be the new major short squeeze candidate on Wall Street lately, at least according to S3 Partners. Specifically, S3 pegged the currently rallying artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform as one of the “squeeziest” stocks around.

Is Upstart in the middle of a short squeeze?

Well, maybe. The California-based company is in the middle of a major rally that has lasted the better part of the last month. Upstart also has a short interest of more than $450 million according to S3, representing 32% of float.

The lending company has been extremely vulnerable to microeconomic changes.  Indeed, should interest rates go up, (which seems increasingly likely given the current state of the debt ceiling crisis) Upstart’s total loan volume will likely experience a notable drop. This is similar to what happened to the company in 2022 in the face of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Last year, Upstart announced an annual loss of $109 million, which only increased in the first quarter of 2023 to $129 million. For a company with close to $1 billion in loans on its balance sheet, it’s not exactly a promising sign that its net losses only continue to rise as lending markets face a dry spell.

UPST Stock Rally May Be a Short Squeeze in Disguise

UPST stock seemingly can’t stop climbing. Currently, shares are up more than 85% over the past month. Of course, this isn’t entirely without merit. Upstart announced relatively strong earnings earlier this month. The company also recently closed a deal to sell up to $4 billion worth of consumer loans to Castlelake. Still, many investors believe Upstart could be in the midst of a short squeeze.

A short squeeze is essentially a targeted effort to inflate a stock with a high short interest in order to force owners of short shares to sell off their position, which pushes the stock price even higher.

It’s unclear exactly what’s happening with Upstart’s share price currently, but the stock closed today up nearly 20%. Whether this trend continues going forward remains to be seen.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

