SBFM Stock Alert: Why Sunshine Biopharma Is Down 28% Today

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares.
Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor. This has the company expecting to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from the private placement.
Investors will note that each of the units and pre-funded units included in this offering includes one share of SBFM stock and two warrants to buy more shares. Those warrants are exercisable for 59 cents each and expire five years after being issued.
What Else to Know About the Private Placement
Investors will keep in mind that this private placement comes after shares of SBFM rallied yesterday. That happened as a result of the company releasing earnings for the first quarter of the year. Its revenue for Q1 jumped 2,100% year-over-year to $4.89 million.
Following news of the private placement, shares of SBFM stock are seeing heavy trading on Friday. As of this writing, more than 1.8 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. For the record, the daily average trading volume for SBFM is 1.2 million shares.
SBFM stock is down 27.6% as of Friday morning and is down 12% since the start of the year.
