Why Is Getaround (GETR) Stock Up 104% Today?

Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock is getting a boost on Friday after the company announced its intention to acquire HyreCar (OTCMKTS:HYRE).
This deal has Getaround agreeing to acquire substantially all of the assets of HyreCar for $9.45 million. The company expects this deal to boost its place in the gig carsharing economy. The deal is set to close on May 16, 2023.
According to Getaround, this acquisition will be accretive to its business with the addition of thousands of cars and tens of thousands of gig drivers. It should also grant the company $75 million of run-rate annualized Gross Booking Value, as well as add to its positive Adjusted EBITDA.
Sam Zaid, founder and CEO of Getaround, said the following about the news:
“As this is an asset purchase, it is a clean and simple transaction, adding a fantastic community of customers whom we are very pleased to welcome to the Getaround marketplace. At this acquisition price point, we believe this deal will deliver strong long-term value for Getaround stakeholders.”
GETR Stock Movement
GETR stock is experiencing incredibly strong movement on Friday following the acquisition news. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 3 million shares.
GETR stock is up 103.9% as of Friday morning.
