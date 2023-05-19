SDA Stock Alert: SunCar Technology Surges After SPAC Merger

One of the season’s most exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) launched yesterday. Contrary to what investors may assume from its name, SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) doesn’t operate in the solar space. Rather, it provides after-sales and car insurance mediation services to clients throughout China.
On April 14, 2023, SunCar announced a business combination with Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) after receiving shareholder approval. One month later, on May 18, the firm successfully merged with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
SDA stock surged yesterday in its trading debut and, while shares have since come down, it remains highly elevated as investors eye what could be one of the year’s newest market sensations. Shares trade on the Nasdaq under the “SDA” ticker. Meanwhile, SunCar warrants trade under the “SDAWW” symbol.
Is SunCar Technology Group destined to keep rising as shares adjust to trading on a major exchange? Let’s take a closer look.
What’s Happening With SDA Stock?
As with most IPOs, SDA stock began trading with an impressive surge. While the stock ultimately lost momentum, shares began today by shooting up again. As of this writing, SDA is up 50% for the day, although its overall trajectory has been highly volatile and it may have run out of steam from yesterday’s IPO.
Still, that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have plenty of potential to grow as markets adjust to the shares. In a statement, SunCar CEO Zaichang Ye commented:
“The successful closing of our Business Combination with Goldenbridge not only validates SunCar’s strong value proposition to our customers and shareholders, but also marks an important milestone in our corporate development. In addition, it should serve as a springboard to accelerate the growth of our company. Being a publicly-traded company, we plan to leverage our expanded resources, technology, brand equity, and operational know-how to capitalize on new growth opportunities and deliver lasting shareholder value.”
As China’s auto market grows, SunCar could easily be among the winners. The company operates in a part of the sector that doesn’t make many headlines but has ample growth opportunity as car sales increase. SDA stock hasn’t made most lists of IPOs to watch for in 2023, but investors should still pay close attention now that shares have started trading.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.