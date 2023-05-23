Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to watch on Tuesday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, insider buying, delisting plans, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is rocketing close to 43% after releasing strong Q1 earnings.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are soaring more than 32% as it too released a Q1 earnings report.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) stock is surging over 28% as it continues a recent rally.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:NAVB) shares are rising more than 19% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Movella Holdings (NASDAQ:MVLA) stock is increasing over 16% following insider buying.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares are heading more than 15% higher after announcing a proposed offering.
- Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) stock is climbing over 15% thanks to a refinancing deal.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares are jumping more than 15% as it continues to rally.
- PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) stock is getting a nearly 14% boost after selling real estate loans.
- Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) shares are up over 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is plummeting more than 40% after announcing voluntary delisting plans.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are diving over 24% without any recent news.
- Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) stock is tumbling more than 20% following reports it won’t get a $200 million grant from the U.S.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are taking an over 14% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock is sliding more than 12% without any clear news today.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares are decreasing over 12% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is dropping almost 11% after revealing an upcoming presentation.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are slipping more than 10% after releasing Q1 earnings.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock is dipping over 10% following a rally from a clinical trial.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
