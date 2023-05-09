Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep in mind while trading on Tuesday!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, dividends, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock is rocketing 65% after releasing financial data for Q1.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares are soaring more than 61% after announcing a special dividend.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock is surging over 47% after signing a $7.5 million agreement.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are gaining more than 43% without any recent news.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is rising over 32% alongside an Orphan Drug Designation.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are increasing more than 20% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock is climbing over 19% this morning.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares are jumping more than 18% due to an earnings beat.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock is getting an over 18% boost after revealing it will release its newest earnings report next week.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are up close to 18%.
10 Top Losers
- Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) stock is plummeting more than 43% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares are diving over 26% after pricing a public offering.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock is taking a more than 19% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares are sliding over 14% as it also rallied yesterday.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock is decreasing more than 14% after releasing Q1 earnings.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are dropping over 13% after announcing a public offering.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is heading more than 13% lower after submitting clinical trial results yesterday.
- PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are slipping over 12% as regional bank stocks slide.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock is dipping more than 12% after missing Q1 estimates.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 12% after a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.