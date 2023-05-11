SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

VIRI Stock Earnings: Virios Beats EPS Estimates

Virios Therapeutics did not report any revenue for the first quarter

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 11, 2023, 7:49 am EDT
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) reported first quarter results for 2023.

  • Virios reported a loss per share of 8 cents.
  • This was much better than the analyst estimate for a loss of 20 cents.
  • The company did not report any revenue for Q1.
  • You can read the full press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

