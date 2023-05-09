Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

WeWork (WE) Stock Earnings: WeWork Meets EPS, Revenue Estimates

WeWork posted a loss per share of 34 cents

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 8:08 am EDT
WE stock - WeWork (WE) Stock Earnings: WeWork Meets EPS, Revenue Estimates

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

WeWork (NYSE:WE) reported first quarter results for 2023.

  • WeWork posted a loss per share of 34 cents. This was in line with the analyst estimate for a loss of 34 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $849 million.
  • This was essentially in line with the analyst estimate for revenue of $849.36 million.
  • You can read the full WeWork press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/wework-we-stock-earnings-wework-meets-eps-revenue-estimates/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC