WeWork (WE) Stock Earnings: WeWork Meets EPS, Revenue Estimates

WeWork (NYSE:WE) reported first quarter results for 2023.
- WeWork posted a loss per share of 34 cents. This was in line with the analyst estimate for a loss of 34 cents.
- The company reported revenue of $849 million.
- This was essentially in line with the analyst estimate for revenue of $849.36 million.
