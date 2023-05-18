Why Is Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Stock Up 120% Today?

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock is enlivened amid an otherwise soft early afternoon session on Wall Street, delivering triple-digit percentage gains. Specializing in the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for depression, anxiety and addiction disorders, Enveric just received positive regulatory news. Still, while ENVB stock looks like a massive winner across social media, the stock remains a speculative venture overall.
According to the company’s press release, Enveric received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) regarding its patent application for EB-373. As a “new chemical entity (NCE) psilocin prodrug,” EB-373 aims to treat anxiety disorder.
Specifically, the upcoming patent is called “C4-Carbonothioate-Substituted Tryptamine Derivatives and Methods of Using.” Per the release:
“The soon-to-issue patent […] contains composition of matter claims for a family of novel prodrug derivatives of psilocin, including EB-373, Enveric’s lead product candidate. The USPTO issues a Notice of Allowance after making the determination that a patent should be granted from an application.”
Naturally, the announcement is bolstering sentiment for ENVB stock. According to Enveric CEO and Director Joseph Tucker, compared to competing therapeutics, EB-373 may “potentially elicit a more rapid onset of action, more controlled therapeutic effect, and reduced gastrointestinal side-effects compared to conventional psilocin prodrugs, such as psilocybin.”
ENVB Stock Has Promise, But Shares Remain Speculative
Another factor contributing to the broader enthusiasm toward ENVB stock today centers on the underlying total addressable market. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders represent the most common mental illness in the States, affecting 40 million adults, or 19.1% of the population. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) specifically affects 6.8 million adults as well, yet only 43.2% receive treatment. With that data in mind, a clear opportunity exists for novel treatment solutions, in turn supporting ENVB.
Further, Enveric specializes in psilocin prodrugs, according to its website. Both psilocin and the aforementioned psilocybin are hallucinogens. However, ongoing research shows that such “magic mushrooms” can be effective at easing fear and anxiety. Therefore, the Notice of Allowance for Enveric symbolizes some significant momentum not only for ENVB stock but for the rest of the industry as well.
Of course, this company does remain a risky venture. While Enveric sports a cash-rich balance sheet, data from Gurufocus indicates that it hasn’t posted revenue since 2019. Additionally, though the underlying industry here offers a lot of promise, it also poses some significant risks. From the need to expand malpractice insurance coverage to broader legal vagaries, ENVB stock isn’t quite a slam dunk.
Why It Matters
For the year so far, ENVB stock has gained more than 45% as of this writing. However, in the trailing one-year period, shares have stumbled more than 60%, demonstrating the volatility behind Enveric’s trading patterns. With that in mind, investors will want to exercise extreme caution before jumping on the bandwagon today.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.