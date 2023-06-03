3 Cheap Retirement Stocks to Buy for June 2023

While the biggest and richest-premium commanding enterprises tend to attract attention for those seeking to hang up their cleats for good, investors can still find compelling bargains among cheap retirement stocks to buy. To be clear, I’m using “cheap” in the fundamental sense.
Still, each of these affordable stocks for retirement portfolio are priced around $100 a pop. That’s not bad considering that you don’t want to go convenience-store sushi with your retirement ideas. However, you will find that these ideas are all undervalued relative to their trailing-12-month earnings. In addition, the below enterprises feature powerful businesses that should be relevant for decades to come. On that note, take a look at these best stocks for retirement.
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum
|$109.03
|QCOM
|Qualcomm
|$116.36
|BG
|Bunge
|$92.43
Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
Based in Findlay, Ohio, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company. Per its public profile, Marathon operates the nation’s largest refining system. As well, the company’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S. Despite its broad relevance, since the beginning of this year, MPC slipped 2%. Nevertheless, the red ink provides an opportunity for cheap retirement stocks to buy.
Fundamentally, downstream hydrocarbon energy specialists suffered deflated price action as millions of employees continue to operate remotely. However, with mass layoffs continuing to contradict the supposedly robust labor market, more companies may choose to recall their workers. Basically, the power pendulum has swung back toward employers. Also, existing infrastructures for combustion car suggests that the electric vehicle revolution may be more ambitious than viable.
Whatever the case, MPC features an attractive valuation, making it a top idea for affordable stocks for retirement portfolio. Specifically, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 6.18. As a discount to projected earnings, Marathon ranks better than 62.12% of companies listed in the oil and gas industry.
Qualcomm (QCOM)
One of the most powerful names in the technology ecosystem, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. Headquartered in San Diego, Qualcomm brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, per its corporate profile. These include automotive, the Internet of Things (IoT) and computing. Since the January opener, QCOM gained over 5% of equity value.
Priced at under $113, QCOM broadly ranks among the cheap retirement stocks to buy. Right now, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 11.43. As a discount to projected earnings, Qualcomm ranks better than 85% of enterprises competing in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, QCOM features a price-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27 times. In contrast, the sector median value stands at a loftier 1.13 times.
Even with the discount, Qualcomm should not be mistaken for an underperformer. Quite the opposite, it’s one of the best stocks for retirement. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate on a per-share basis clocks in at 25%, beating out 78.66% of its peers. Also, its consistently profitable, featuring a trailing-year net margin of 25.67%.
Bunge (BG)
Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Bunge (NYSE:BG) is an agribusiness and food company. Specifically, its public profile states that Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Naturally, BG makes an easy case for reliable stocks for retirees. No matter how advanced society becomes over the next several decades, people will still need to eat.
So, even with BG’s soft performance of 4% down for the year, the business commands permanent relevance. Better yet, because of the red ink, BG appears as one of the low-cost retirement stocks. Specifically, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 8.23. As a discount to projected earnings, Bunge ranks better than 88.5% of the competition.
Also, it’s noteworthy that BG trades at 0.21-times sales, far lower than the sector median of 0.93 times. Nevertheless, Bunge sports a three-year revenue growth rate of 14.7%, which ranks above 74.58% of sector rivals. In addition, the company’s three-year book growth rate impresses at 18.7%. Combined with its unbeatable relevance, BG is one of the cheap retirement stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.