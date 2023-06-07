Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting the day off right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are shares being listed, new contracts signed, as well as recent earnings reports.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) stock is rocketing more than 47% following news its shares will be delisted.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) shares are surging over 44% alongside volatility since its recent public debut.
- SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock is gaining close to 29% after getting a new order from Universal Trucks Israel.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares are soaring more than 19% after getting a contract with The City of Lancaster in California.
- Yext (NYSE YEXT) stock is rising over 16% alongside a positive first-quarter earnings report.
- Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares are climbing more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) stock is increasing by over 15% alongside an acquisition offer.
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares are jumping more than 13% following clearance for one of its treatments.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is getting an over 13% boost after revealing satellite launch plans.
- Latham (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares are up more than 13% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is plummeting over 25% without any apparent news on Wednesday morning.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are diving more than 21% after announcing a business combination.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is tumbling 20% alongside a proposed share offering.
- Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) shares are retreating nearly 19% following a short report.
- Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) stock is taking an over 18% beating after pricing a secondary offering.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are decreasing more than 13% on Wednesday morning.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is sliding over 13% after releasing clinical trial data.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares are slipping more than 12% following the release of clinical trial results.
- PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) stock is dipping over 11% after a Clean Water Act section 404 permit was revoked.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.