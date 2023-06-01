TRKA Stock Alert: Troika Undergoes 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday as the company’s shares undergo a reverse stock split.
This reverse stock split has Troika Media consolidating every 25 shares of TRKA stock into a single share. While this changes the number of outstanding shares, it doesn’t change investors’ stakes in the company or Troika’s market capitalization.
Troika Media notes that the one-for-25 reverse stock split was approved by the company’s Board of Directors. It also mentions that the split didn’t require shareholder approval due to Nevada laws on the matter.
What’s Behind the TRKA Reverse Stock Split?
Troika Media is enacting this reverse stock split to increase the price of its shares. It’s doing this to comply with the $1 minimum bid price required to remain on the Nasdaq. It needed to consolidate shares as its prior closing price was only about 12 cents per share.
Sid Toama, CEO of Troika Media, said the following in a news release:
“The Company has addressed many legacy equity, compliance and regulatory matters over the past year. We believe that this reverse stock split should be viewed not just as a critical step to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirement, but also as a part of our strategic plan for the long term.”
TRKA stock is down 10.3% as of Thursday morning.
Investors can find more of the most recent stock market news ready to go below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to read about on Thursday! That includes what’s moving shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME), C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) stock today. We’ve got all of that news ready to go below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- GME Stock Alert: GameStop Announces New Partnership With Telos
- Why Is C3.ai (AI) Stock Down 20% Today?
- Why Is MDU Resources (MDU) Stock Moving Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.