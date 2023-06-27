Why Is View (VIEW) Stock Up 11% Today?

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the smart building products company.
There have been no new press releases from View that explain why the stock is rising today. Similarly, the company hasn’t made any recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would result in a rally. Also, there’s no new analyst coverage that explains today’s climb.
Instead, traders can look toward the heavy trading of VIEW stock as the reason behind today’s movement. As of this writing, more than 4.8 million shares have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.9 million shares.
When seeking a reason behind these movements, investors will note VIEW’s closing price of 12 cents yesterday and its market capitalization of $29.059 million. Both of these are low enough that they make VIEW a penny stock.
Why This Matters for VIEW Stock
Penny stocks are oftentimes the subjects of pump and dumps from retail traders. That typically happens due to how easily these traders can work together to send VIEW stock’s price soaring. The low trading price helps make that easy for them to do.
As a result, this means that penny stocks can undergo wild swings in value throughout the day. That’s doubly true outside of normal trading hours. This means investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in VIEW stock today.
VIEW stock is up 11.2% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
We have all of the latest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Tuesday morning. Just a few examples include what’s moving shares of Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. You can get up to speed on these matters at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) Stock Up 10% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- BBBYQ Stock: Bed Bath & Beyond Trims Debt to $1.7 Billion
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.