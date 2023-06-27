Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting notices, clinical trial results, acquisitions, and more.
Let’s learn more that that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is rocketing more than 33% as its shares get closer to being delisted.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares are soaring over 33% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is surging more than 26% with heavy trading this morning.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares are gaining over 19% as a prospectus goes into effect.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is increasing close to 17% alongside data from a Phase 2 clinical trial for treating asthma.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEMKT:IHT) shares are rising more than 16% without any clear news today.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is climbing over 14% after terminating a common stock purchase agreement.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares are jumping more than 13% alongside insidery buying.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is getting an almost 13% boost without obvious news today.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares are up over 12% as it approaches an acquisition.
10 Top Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock is crashing more than 64% as the company files for bankruptcy.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are plummeting over 17% as it prepares to combine with Superlatus.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock is diving more than 17% after revealing results from its annual shareholder meeting.
- Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) shares are taking an over 16% beating after getting a delisting notice.
- DSS (NYSEMKT:DSS) stock is sliding more than 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares are dropping over 14% alongside the release of Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is decreasing more than 13% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares are falling over 12% after rallying more than that yesterday.
- VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) stock is sliding more than 12% without any clear news.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% following a recent presentation.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.