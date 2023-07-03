3 Reasons Why Elon Musk Has Nothing to Fear from Zuckerberg’s Twitter Copycat

In the digital realm, where tech giants continue to jostle for dominance, Elon Musk’s competitive edge stands as a beacon, inciting a captivating rivalry with the likes of Mark Zuckerberg.
This contest took an exciting turn with the release of Instagram’s latest venture, Threads. Threads ambitiously seeks to dethrone Twitter which Elon Musk has kept aloft despite his unconventional management style. Drawing in over 100 million users in its first week, the app leverages existing Instagram networks, heating the ‘Twitter Copycat Debate’.
However, this digital chess game is far from over. For Threads, or any other contender, to unseat Twitter, the social media platform must first lose its grasp on its devoted user base.
Hence, most experts believe that Twitter’s downfall will likely come from within, a self-inflicted wound. This intensified Tech Leader Rivalry propels us to wonder if Threads might be the one to witness Twitter’s swan song or if it will join the long list of apps that attempted the impossible.
Twitter’s Strong Brand Identity
Twitter has been a social media titan since 2006 and has firmly entrenched itself in the digital discourse. Celebrities, politicians, journalists, and everyday users have effectively leveraged it to shape public opinion on various topics. With a reputation that precedes it, Twitter’s influence remains unquestionable.
Enter Threads, the new kid on the social media block. Despite its impressive performance in the past month, it stands in the massive shadow of its predecessors, striving for its unique identity amidst a myriad of social media platforms. The battle will be uphill. Attracting the same trust, brand equity, and recognition as Twitter is no small feat.
Applications like Mastodon and Bluesky and bold, conservative upstarts Gab and Parler sought Twitter’s dominance. However, despite their spirited attempts, each met the same fate, with their dreams of domination fizzling out.
Diverse User Base is a Major Plus for Twitter
As per recent data from Statista, Twitter boasts a massive 353 million active users in the second quarter of 2023, overshadowing Thread’s 100 million users. The broader user base of Twitter grants it a major advantage, offering a dynamic tapestry of content and perspectives from various cultures, interests, and professions.
Threads struggles to emulate Twitter’s unique charm. Twitter is renowned for its dynamic and witty platform, which fosters a dynamic exchange of ideas and humor, while Threads seems to replicate content from Instagram follower lists. Its content predominantly features posts from known acquaintances, brands, and influencers, but lacks the refreshing variety Twitter offers.
The challenge for Threads is clear. Can it evolve from an echo chamber to an incubator for novel, engaging content? Seems unlikely at this point.
Versatile Ecosystem is a Major Edge for Twitter
With a gamut of features at its disposal, Twitter has crafted a powerful ecosystem that serves as a versatile playground for its user base.
It offers everything from direct messaging and bookmarks to innovative features, including polls, fleets, and spaces. The platform also facilitates multidimensional communication, discovery, and self-expression.
In contrast, the newborn Threads is missing key features such as a discovery page or even a following page. Thus, it curbs its users’ ability to unearth fresh content.
Moreover, one of Twitter’s triumphs lies in its equitable verification system, which starkly contrasts Threads’ exclusive approach. Threads piggybacks on Instagram’s verification process, bestowing the blue tick only on users with a verified Instagram account. This protocol brews an air of elitism, sidelining non-verified users. Twitter, conversely, opens the door to verification for users who meet specific criteria, fostering inclusivity, recognition, and visibility.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines