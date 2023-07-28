Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are a reverse split, a government order, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rocketing more than 2,227%, or at least it looks to be, but it’s actually undergoing a one-for-20 reverse stock split.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares are soaring over 31% after announcing a $138 million government order.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) stock is surging more than 30% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are rising over 25% as they also see heavy early morning trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is gaining more than 21% with strong trading activity this morning.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares are climbing over 19% after announcing positive data from a trial.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is increasing more than 17% on Friday.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are getting an over 17% boost without anything to report this morning.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock is jumping more than 15% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Aeye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares are up over 14% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock is plummeting more than 37% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares are crashing close to 27% after releasing its latest earnings report and appointing a new Chief Financial Officer.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is diving over 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock is tumbling over 15% alongside recent negative activity.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) shares are sliding more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEMKT:VINE) stock is decreasing over 14% on Friday after a recent rally.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are slipping more than 14% despite a recent clinical update.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock is dipping over 13% following an asset sale and other news.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after rallying yesterday on patent news.
