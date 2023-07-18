Why Is CEL-SCI (CVM) Stock Down 23% Today?

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced details of a public share offering.
CEL-SCI is offering up 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2 per share. This has the company expecting gross proceeds of $5 million from the public stock offering. The firm will use these funds for the continued development of Multikine and general corporate purposes.
Of course, investors aren’t reacting positively to this news and that makes sense. Any public stock offering increases the total number of outstanding shares of CVM stock. That also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders.
To go along with this, the CVM stock offering of $2 per share is below its prior closing price of $2.86 per share. That discount for shares is also dragging down the stock price today.
What Is CVM Stock All About?
CEL-SCI is a biotechnology company focused on the development of treatments for cancer and infectious diseases. The company is seeking out ways to combat these issues by increasing immune system activity.
Multikine is CEL-SCI’s lead product candidate to treat cancer. The drug has Orphan Drug Status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has undergone a Phase 3 clinical trial for head and neck cancer.
CVM stock is down 23.1% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes everything happening with shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock today. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News For Tuesday
- Why Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Down 30% Today?
- Why Is Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Up 21% Today?
- Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 66% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.