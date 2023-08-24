Why Is Esports Entertainment (GMBL) Stock Up 27% Today?

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company.
Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning. On that same note, there’s no new analyst coverage that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally.
Even so, investors are pumping up shares of GMBL stock with heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, that’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 4.3 million shares.
One thing traders will want to note about GMBL is that it’s a penny stock. This comes from its low closing price of 14 cents on Wednesday, along with the company’s market capitalization of only $3.087 million.
What That Means For GMBL Stock
Penny stocks are often incredibly volatile and that’s doubly true outside of normal trading hours. That’s often due to retail and day traders coming together to rally a company’s shares before leaving with the profits.
It’s possible that this is what has GMBL stock taking off on Thursday. If so, that means some investors are likely going to suffer when it gives up its recent gains. Essentially, be careful about taking a stake in GMBL today.
GMBL stock is up 27.3% as of Thursday morning.
