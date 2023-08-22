Why IS G Medical Innovations (GMVD) Stock Up 34% Today?

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday without any clear news from the healthcare company.
G Medical Innovations hasn’t put out any new press releases that explain why GMVD stock is up today. On that same note, there are no new filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Also, no analysts have weighed in on the company’s shares recently.
What is happening with GMVD stock today is the heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is around 978,000 shares.
One thing investors will want to note about this is that GMVD is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 16 cents and market capitalization of $1.549 million.
What That Means for GMVD Stock
Being a penny stock, GMVD shares are susceptible to volatility. That’s especially true during pre-market trading hours. This could explain why investors are seeing massive gains from the stock today without any news.
However, that also comes with a word of warning. It could be that retail and day traders are pumping up the stock on Tuesday. If so, it might not be long before GMVD gives up these gains. That could leave some unlucky investors seeing red.
GMVD stock is up 33.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.