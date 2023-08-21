Short Squeeze Stocks: APRN, AURC Top List of 5 Most Likely Short Squeezes

A former short squeeze favorite is back on top of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard this week. The market analytics platform provides a detailed screener and leaderboard listing the most likely short squeeze stocks every week, as determined by quantitative analysis. This week, Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock is at the top of the list — and not for the first time.
A popular meme stock, APRN has been surging all month, rising above penny stock status with gains of almost 60%. Last week, it occupied the same spot on the list, as InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald reported.
This week, Blue Apron isn’t losing momentum as it continues to trend upward. While shares are in the red today, they are still up more than 20% for the past five days. Experts don’t see the company as having much growth potential, citing macroeconomic headwinds like the return to normalcy following the pandemic. Yet, although these arguments make a lot of sense, they don’t change the fact that this meme stock is still surging.
With that said, what other companies top Fintel’s list of short squeeze stocks right now? Let’s take a closer look.
This Week’s Top Short Squeeze Stocks
- Blue Apron: The top short squeeze candidate this week has seen its borrow fee rate rise even higher, reaching 104 today. Blue Apron’s short interest rests at 33% as well, which is quite high. APRN earns a “Short Squeeze Score” of 98.60 out of 100 from Fintel.
- Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC): While this special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) carries a short interest of only 11.3%, the stock’s borrow fee rate is rising steadily, currently sitting at 426.22. As of this writing, there are zero shares available to short at a leading prime brokerage, according to Fintel. This leaves AURC stock with a score of 96.86.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI): This penny stock also features a fairly low short interest rate of just over 9%. However, it also has zero shares available to short according to Fintel and a fee borrow rate of 435.30. This adds up to a score of 94.49.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR): Also a tech penny stock, this company has a short interest of 6.57%. While there are 50,000 shares of LUNR available to short per Fintel, the company’s fee borrow rate is currently 228.62. With a score of 94.43, LUNR stock comes in just under HCTI stock.
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY): The final short squeeze stock in this week’s top five is actually a well-known name. As of this writing, Getty has a high short interest of 183.47%. That said, there are currently 650,000 shares available to short at a leading prime brokerage. Getty also has a borrow fee rate of 72.87. GETY stock earns a score of 94.41 this week.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.