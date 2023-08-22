Why Is Axcella Health (AXLA) Stock Up 68% Today?

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biotechnology company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally. Likewise, there’s no new analyst coverage that would explain why AXLS stock is up today.
The one thing investors can look toward as a reason for this rally is the heavy trading of AXLA stock. As of this writing, more than 11.2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 245,000 shares.
Investors will also note that this is the second day in a row that AXLS shares have rallied alongside heavy trading. The company’s stock climbed over 11% higher on Monday as some 2.6 million shares were traded.
What’s Behind The AXLA Stock Movement
It’s likely that AXLA’s strong stock movement this morning is the result of it being a penny stock. That comes from its low trading price of 18 cents and its market capitalization of only $12.896 million.
That’s something traders will want to keep in mind if they consider taking a stake in AXLA stock. Being a penny stock opens Axcella Health’s shares up to volatility. It’s possible that’s what’s happening today as retail and day traders pump it up. If so, it might not be long before it falls.
AXLA stock is up 68% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed