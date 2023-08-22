Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers investors will want to keep an eye on!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is rocketing more than 52% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are soaring over 47% with strong early morning trading.
- ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) stock is surging more than 31% after announcing a $20.4 million private placement.
- Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) shares are climbing close to 24% without any clear news this morning.
- Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) stock is rising over 23% on Thursday morning.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares are increasing more than 19% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2023 earnings report.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is heading over 18% higher despite a lack of news on Tuesday.
- Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares are getting a more than 17% boost alongside its latest earnings data.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is jumping over 17% without any apparent news on Tuesday morning.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are up more than 16% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) stock is plummeting over 31% after postponing its earnings report.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are diving more than 15% with the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is tumbling over 15% without any obvious news on Tuesday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are retreating more than 14% following a massive rally yesterday.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock is taking an over 14% beating on Tuesday morning.
- PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) shares are dropping more than 11% after announcing a $200 million green convertible senior notes offering.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is decreasing over 11% after rallying on Monday.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are sliding more than 9% on Tuesday.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is slipping over 8% as it prepares to leave the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 8%.
