3 Best Generative AI Stocks to Buy as Deep Learning Accelerates

With artificial intelligence (AI) soaring into the mainstream consciousness, a golden opportunity awaits investors targeting the best generative AI stocks. Here’s why you should pay attention.
This isn’t just any niche sector; it’s a juggernaut. The AI market, predicted to reach a staggering valuation of $196.63 billion by the end of 2023, has projections soaring to a mind-blowing $1.81 trillion by 2030. But here’s where it gets even more interesting: the generative AI market. Currently valued at nearly $45 billion, this segment alone is set to catapult to a whopping $207 billion by 2030, according to Statista.
But why do generative AI stocks matter so much? Beyond numbers, it’s about innovation. We’re not just talking about another cog in the machine — it’s a game changer. Imagine a world where machines don’t just execute tasks but can ideate, create and optimize. Essentially, we’re screaming toward a transformative paradigm of productivity.
So, for those poised to make strategic, forward-looking investment decisions, here’s the bottom line: These are the best generative AI stocks you should be earmarking, studying and ultimately integrating into your portfolio. The future is generative, and it may start with the below ideas.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Dive into the realm of generative AI stocks, and it’s near-impossible to overlook the tech behemoth Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The numbers are compelling: a 38% surge since the year’s start, comfortably outpacing the Nasdaq’s 32% ascent.
But there’s more beneath the surface. Microsoft’s hefty $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the brains behind the renowned ChatGPT chatbot, stands as a testament to its faith in AI’s potential. Naturally, MSFT is one of the best generative AI stocks to buy.
But let’s address the elephant in the room: MSFT doesn’t come cheap. Its forward earnings multiple stands tall at 29.76x, a notch above the sector’s median of 23.68x. Yet, with such premiums, investors harness the might of a formidable and time-tested enterprise.
The figures speak volumes — a robust three-year revenue growth rate (per-share basis) of 15.1% easily outshining the software industry’s 8.1% average. Couple this with a striking operating margin of 41.77%, and you have a winner in your portfolio. Analysts are singing praises too, with a robust Strong Buy sentiment pointing to a potential 19% upside.
Meta Platforms (META)
Enter Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) — the tech titan you once knew as Facebook. Earlier this year, Axios revealed CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious plans: integrating generative AI capabilities across its flagship products, most notably Facebook and Instagram. Despite leading the generative AI research vanguard, Meta’s product integration pace has been unhurried.
That could be a silver lining for new investors, hinting at an underappreciated financial profile. While it may not scream bargain, its forward price-earnings ratio of 19.21x suggests a fair valuation. Dig deeper, and you’ll unearth a three-year revenue growth rate of 20.6%, putting META above most of its competitors. A robust 23.8% operating margin and consistent profitability, even amidst economic tumult, cements its reliability.
Analysts, unsurprisingly, are all in with a Strong Buy rating, eyeing a bullish 25% ascent. And that’s just the average target. The max price target stands at $435, implying nearly 45% upside potential, making META one of the best generative AI stocks to buy.
IBM (IBM)
Here’s where things get intriguing. IBM (NYSE:IBM) hasn’t been the darling of Wall Street lately, and the skepticism isn’t unwarranted. A meager 3% growth year-to-date and a lackluster 1% increase over five years might raise eyebrows. Yet, here’s a contrarian take: The experts might have missed the mark.
While other best generative AI stocks are heralded for innovation, they often remain confined to labs. IBM, on the other hand, has been a workhorse, translating AI into tangible benefits. Remember the 2017 partnership with H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)? Automating the tedious tax preparation process was a masterstroke.
Granted, IBM’s financial health isn’t pristine, and it could use some rejuvenation. Yet, with a modest forward multiple of 14.35x and a generous forward dividend yield of 4.55%, there’s value to be uncovered. While analysts might be on the fence, IBM’s legacy in practical AI applications is undeniable. If you’re willing to take a shot, Big Blue could be one of the best generative AI stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.