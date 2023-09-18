Beware! 3 Blockchain Stocks Waving Massive Red Flags Right Now

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the allure of high rewards is accompanied by substantial risks. Thus, it’s imperative to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before venturing into the blockchain realm. True, the sector undoubtedly represents a transformative force. Yet, it remains susceptible to market dynamics, financial challenges, and corporate governance issues.
Still in its nascent stages, blockchain stocks have gained attention due to their impressive year-to-date (YTD) returns and cutting-edge technology ventures. Yet, lurking beneath the surface are red flags that demand careful consideration.
Successfully navigating this exhilarating yet unpredictable terrain necessitates a discerning eye attuned to both potential rewards and concealed risks.
HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)
Undoubtedly, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) seems enticing due to its recent performance. But a closer examination of its financials and market dynamics reveals risks that potential investors should carefully weigh.
Analysts’ opinions on HIVE Digital Technologies vary, with some issuing a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target, while others recommend “sell”. This divergence underscores uncertainty and risk.
HIVE is marked by significant stock price volatility, trading at $3.16 with a market capitalization of $270.38 million. Its beta of 3.84 indicates higher volatility than the overall market. A negative price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 implies current unprofitability.
The company’s recent August earnings report revealed negative earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, missing estimates by 6 cents. Clearly, the company faces profitability challenges. Additionally, a negative net margin of 176.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.36% raise concerns about financial health.
HIVE Digital Technologies experienced a significant 46.66% year-over-year (YOY) revenue drop, indicating operational challenges. While blockchain-related firms can be volatile, consistent revenue decline is alarming.
Considering the mixed analyst ratings, high volatility, negative financial metrics, and declining revenue, HIVE looks a blockchain to sell. Despite its promise and adaptability, the company’s report card warrants careful consideration of risks versus rewards before investing.
Intchains Group Limited (ICG)
Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) is heavily dominated by insiders, boasting an overwhelming 77% ownership stake. This substantial piece aligns their interests with shareholders but also raises corporate governance concerns and undue influence.
The top three shareholders collectively command 59% of ICG’s shares, with CEO Qiang Ding leading the pack at 29%. Following behind Ding are Zhaoyang Ma (15%) and Chaohua Sheng (14%). The latter’s dual role as a major shareholder and board of director’s member underscores the dominance of insider ownership.
Conspicuously absent are institutional investors, such as mutual funds and pension funds. These typically provide stability and financial backing. Their notable omission could signal reservations stemming from ICG’s relatively small size or perceived riskiness, prompting potential investors to exercise caution. Individual investors from the general public hold a 12% ownership stake in ICG, while private companies maintain a 10% stake.
The absence of institutional support and analyst scrutiny suggests that ICG may be perceived as a riskier or less appealing investment.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has garnered attention for its YTD return of 302% and substantial YOY revenue growth. However, investors should proceed with caution due to several concerning factors.
MARA has been highly volatile, experiencing a 17.30% weekly price decline. It currently trades below its annual price target of $15.40, signaling a failure to meet analysts’ expectations.
Marathon stock has entered a bearish trend, with a recent 28.13% decline. Also, it’s breaching key moving averages, including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day benchmarks. This downward trajectory is further supported by technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which hovers just above the oversold territory. This further indicates potential for declines. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits a negative crossover, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.
While MARA reported substantial YOY revenue growth of$81.8 million, it also posted a net income of -$19.1 million, missing EPS estimates by nearly 25%. This suggests the company remains in aggressive expansion mode but may not achieve short-term profitability.
For the above reasons, Marathon appears to be a blockchain to sell now. The stock’s high volatility and dependency on blockchain markets make it a risky investment choice.
