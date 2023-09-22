SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on Palantir (PLTR) Stock

Three of Wood's funds bought significant amounts of PLTR stock yesterday

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 22, 2023, 11:10 am EDT

  • Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood recently bought Palantir (PLTR) on weakness, showing confidence in the data analytics company’s outlook.
  • Three Ark funds bought significant amounts of PLTR stock yesterday.
  • PLTR stock has dropped 2% in the past month but has still climbed more than 120% so far this year.
A close-up shot of a hand on a screen with the Palantir (PLTR) logo.
Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Well-known investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest bought Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock on weakness yesterday as the tech name fell alongside the entire market. In fact, three of Wood’s Ark exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added significant amounts of the data analytics firm’s shares amid the pullback.

Yesterday, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) bought 150,508 shares of PLTR stock. Meanwhile, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) fund acquired 744,961 shares of the company. Lastly, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) snapped up 134,463 shares. Cumulatively, the shares of PLTR acquired by these funds was worth $14.9 million as of yesterday’s market close.

Two Analysts Have Differing Views on PLTR Stock

Wedbush analyst Dan Inves is very upbeat on Palantir’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Ives predicts that the firm will obtain a meaningful amount of the “$1 trillion global AI market,” according to Benzinga.

Additionally, Ives said he was “impressed” by the high number of sectors represented at Palantir’s customer conference, “ranging [from] financial services [to] healthcare, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, software and the overall services industry.”

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White was more cautious about PLTR stock last month. According to White, Palantir is one of multiple companies using AI as a “mantra […] to pacify the market during these challenging times.”

The analyst added that Palantir’s commercial business could be hurt by negative macro trends and the adverse “timing of closing deals” in the government space. White maintained a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir.

Why It Matters

PLTR stock has dropped 2% in the past one month but has climbed more than 120% so far this year. On Tipranks, a consensus of 15 analysts gives Palantir a hold rating. Shares also earn a consensus price target of $13.88, implying about 3.5% downside potential.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

