Why Are AI Stocks NVDA, AI, PLTR Down Today?

Investors in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are wondering why they are falling on Thursday without any company news.
Instead, it looks like holders of AI stocks can point to the recent Federal Reserve meeting. During that meeting, the Fed didn’t increase interest rates but did say that at least one more rate hike was on the way.
Adding to that, investors aren’t happy about the Fed suggesting that interest rates will remain high for some time. Specifically, the Fed says that it plans to keep interest rates high for at least three years and maybe longer. That means traders won’t see rates drop again until at least 2026.
Investors have been dealing with the fallout of interest rate increases for over a year now. These rate hikes are part of the Fed’s ongoing battle to lower inflation. The rate increases have had a strong effect on tech stocks, which explains why AI stocks aren’t doing so hot on today’s news.
Let’s get into that in detail below!
AI Stocks Down Today
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock starts off our AI shares falling today with a 1.9% decrease as of Thursday morning.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are next on our list, with the AI stock taking a 2.5% beating as of this writing.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock closes out our AI stocks falling on Thursday, with the company’s shares down 3.9% on Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.