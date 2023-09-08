Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why need to look no further as we have insight into the matter!
As is the case over the last year, the state of the economy has continued to weigh on the stock market. Chief among these is inflation and the role plays in the market. That includes the potential response from the Federal Reserve.
While the Fed has been signaling that it wouldn’t introduce any more interest rate hikes in 2023, that might not remain true. Increasing prices, including those in the energy sector, could force the agency’s hand again as it increases interest rates in an effort to keep prices down.
If more interest rate hikes are announced, that’s likely to have a negative effect on the stock market. Considering investors’ concerns right now, it makes sense the market would take on a bear stance.
How AAPL Is Affecting Stocks Today
Also not helping matters is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) dragging stocks down today. The tech giant’s shares have been taking a beating lately and it might not end soon. One of the biggest problems facing AAPL stock is a selloff after a record high, as well as China reportedly asking government officials to stop using the company’s smartphones.
