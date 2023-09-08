Why Is Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) Stock Down 53% Today?

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company went through a reverse stock split.
A press release from the media, technology, and entertainment company announced the one-for-20 reverse stock split a couple of days ago. That resulted in it consolidating down 20 shares into a single share when markets opened yesterday.
The reverse stock split initially sent the company’s stock falling 28.2% during normal trading hours on Thursday. This came alongside 2.7 million shares changing hands, as compared to a daily average of 78,000 shares.
It looks like that negative movement is going to continue throughout Friday with the stock down 53.3% during pre-market trading. That also comes with more than 468,000 shares of GROM stock having been traded as of this writing.
More GROM Reverse Stock Split Details
Grom Social Enterprises notes that after the reverse stock split, there are a total of 452,219 shares of GROM stock outstanding. The company also mentions that warrants to acquire it stock have had their exercise prices adjusted alongside the reverse stock split.
While a reverse stock split doesn’t technically affect the market capitalization of a company, that can drop alongside the stock’s value. This is because it isn’t uncommon to see a company’s shares decrease after a reverse stock split goes into effect.
