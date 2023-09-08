Why Is Rosecliff Acquisition (RCLF) Stock Down 17% Today?

Rosecliff Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCLF) stock is falling on Friday after the company provided investors with an update to its SPAC merger plan with Spectral MD.
The biggest news concerning Rosecliff Acquisition is the results from a special meeting of shareholders. These results saw investors in the company vote in favor of the SPAC merger, which is set to take place on or before Sept. 11.
Another bit of news worth noting is an amended rights lock-up agreement. Shareholders voted at the meeting to alter the terms of the Lock-up Period to include all lock-up shares. This also provides updates for when the lock-up period comes to an end.
How This News Affcets RCLF Stock On Friday
Following the news from the shareholder meeting, shares of RCLF stock are seeing some 26,000 shares change hands. Investors will note that this is still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 98,000 shares.
It’s also worth mentioning that RCLF stock underwent a major rally on Thursday. That saw the stock climb nearly 40% during normal trading hours. This came alongside more than 4.2 million shares of the stock changing hands.
RCLF stock is down 16.8% as of Friday morning and was up 43.6% year-to-date when markets closed on Thursday.
