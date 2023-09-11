Why Is Versus Systems (VS) Stock Up 17% Today?

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is rising higher on Monday as the business software company’s shares are experiencing heavy trading.
Investors in VS stock have likely noticed the rising trading volume of VS stock this morning. As of this writing, more than 3.8 million shares of VS have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 240,000 shares.
However, there’s no recent news that explains why the stock is seeing so much activity today. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On that same note, there’s no new analyst coverage of VS stock on Monday.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is Versus Systems’ penny stock status. This comes from its low closing price of 26 cents on Friday, as well as its market capitalization of $2.791 million.
Why That Matters for VS Stock
Penny stocks are often volatile due to their low entry points and market caps. This makes it easy for certain traders to manipulate the shares, sending them higher, before eventually dumping them, which causes the stock to crash.
It’s possible this is what’s happening with VS stock on Monday. If that’s the case, it makes the company’s shares a risky investment right now. Keep that in mind before taking a stake in VS this morning.
VS stock is up 17.2% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.