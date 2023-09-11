Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the work week right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results, a massive acquisition deal, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock is rocketing more than 45% following positive clinical trial news and inducement grants for some new employees.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are soaring over 30% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is surging more than 28% as it also sees strong early morning trading today.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares are rising over 17% ahead of a presentation today.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is increasing more than 17% with heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares are climbing 16% on Monday morning.
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock is gaining over 15% on reports of a $5 billion deal for the company.
- Parts iD (NYSEMKT:ID) shares are jumping more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock is heading over 13% higher after announcing an updated prospectus for its stock.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are up more than 13% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) stock is plummeting over 39% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are diving more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock is tumbling over 15% this morning.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are taking a more than 15% beating on Monday morning.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) stock is sliding over 13% without any clear news today.
- CourtSide (NASDAQ:PODC) shares are decreasing more than 12% despite a lack of news.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is dropping over 11% following a major rally on Friday.
- Wang & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are slipping almost 11% this morning.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is dipping more than 9% on Monday morning.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.